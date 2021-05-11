St. Clair County Woman Missing, Endangered Missing Advisory Issued
(source: MSP)
An elderly Saint Clair County woman has been reported missing.
84-year-old Nadine Moses left her home in Casco Township on May 4 in a 2011 dark blue Ford Edge, with a handicap license plate number of C-8-9-3-2. She has not been seen or heard from since that time. Police say she suffers from memory loss and her phone is turned off.
Anyone who sees her or her vehicle is asked to call St. Clair County Central Dispatch at (810) 985-8115.