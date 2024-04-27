WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Sports Broadcasting Camp for Teens in Midland

By christianamalacara
April 27, 2024 10:00AM EDT
MCTV Midland

The Michigan Community Television Network is hosting a Sports Broadcasting Camp for Teens in Midland area. Teens are invited to experience the world of sports broadcasting at the 2024 Sports Broadcasting Camp July 22th to the 25th, starting at 1 o’clock each day  ending each day to 5pm.

The Mitt 100.9

Instructors will train campers on the technical aspects of video production, live sports coverage, and on-air talent. The MCTV Network will partner with Dow Diamond and 100.9-FM The Mitt.

At the end of camp, participants will use their skills to assist MCTV staff in producing a live broadcast of the Great Lakes Loons’ game Friday, July 26 at Dow Diamond.

Cost of the camp is $50, which covers the cost of instruction, daily snacks, a souvenir t-shirt, and membership to the MCTV Network for one year. More information can be found at cityofmidlandmi.gov

 

