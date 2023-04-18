Dow Event Center Non-profit Volunteer Service Program

The Dow Event Center in Saginaw is opening its doors to a unique opportunity for local nonprofits.They are asking for local non-profit groups and service organizations to staff the concession areas for upcoming events. The Nonprofit group will in return earn funds toward it’s organization. According to Suzanne Kart, the Regional Marketing Manager, any nonprofit can participate in the program as often as they want.

The Dow Event center hopes to involve as many community groups as possible in this nonprofit volunteer service program. The program has been long standing and has assisted several groups across the Great Lakes Bay Region. The nonprofit will assist in serving snack foods and drinks at events. The program is not limited to only indoor events but non-profits are open to working sport events, Disney shows, outside events at the Jolt Credit Union Event Park and more.

The Dow Event Center is located at 303 Johnson Street in Saginaw. To learn more about this non-profit volunteer service program email [email protected] or [email protected]