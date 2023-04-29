Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce 160th award ceremony was held on March 28th at the Horizon Conference Center. The Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce has dedicated themselves to the growth of the community through communication, connection and influence. Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce Awards Ceremony presented five members with awards of excellence. The award recipients included Lindsay Kerry who received the 2022 Ambassador of the Year. Laurie Barr, received the 2022 Distinguished Ambassador award, Zach Moulton received the Young Professional of the Year award, Nichole Klee received the 2022 Rising Young Professional and Tony Holstine, Diplomat of the Year. Kerry said how much of an honor it is to be given the opportunity to work with a wide variety of businesses that are in her own backyard.

Kerry said her favorite part is helping others, “Help mentor them (Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce members), they don’t get to see their potential until they get involved and it is then they see how they have improved and promoted their own business.”

Seth Perigo, President, Great Lakes Bay Region, Huntington Bank was keynote speaker. He spoke on the importance of helping people and having that theory as the foundation of the Saginaw Chamber of Commerce and in businesses across the area the future will look bright.

“When people are supporting people, magic happens. We are still a “people” community, even with Covid and post pandemic we rely and virtual- it comes down to people. Now is the time to lean into that.”

www.saginawchamber.org