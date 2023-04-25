Deb Dutton, the Gift of Life Michigan’s Legacy Recipient

When it comes to real life superheroes Deb Dutton is top on the list. She has dedicated more then 35 years to the care of medical patients in the Great Lakes Bay region. In 2005 she began working with Gift of Life at Covenant HealthCare. Each year the Gift of Life foundation acknowledges families who have donated but also a community member who has contributed in a big way. Dutton is receiving the Gift of Life Michigan’s Legacy Award for 2023. Gift of Life is a program which coordinates the recovery of organs and tissues for transplant.

Dorrie Dils, President and CEO of Gift of Life says that Deb’s dedication is unmeasurable, “Her efforts undoubtedly saved lives and reinforced the message that donation is the good that comes from a tragedy.”

Dutton said it is an award for not just her,“ I am just honored to be recognized for this but it isn’t about me. It is about everybody at the hospital who are involved in donations and they make aware that organ donation is a successful transplant.”

Deb Dutton has played a key role in the organization for nearly 17 years through Covenant HealthCare. Deb takes part in the day to day operations of the donation process and in events to honor loved ones and their families.

To learn more about organ donation visit, www.GOLM.org