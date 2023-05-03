WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Whole Health Coach services available at Veterans Affairs

By christianamalacara
May 3, 2023 8:00AM EDT
VA Whole Health

Veterans Affairs offers health coaching services. A Whole Health Coach  is a mentor whose job is to empower individuals to identify and achieve their health and wellness goals. They will work with Veterans one-on-one and in group settings.  Sarah O’Dell, Assistant Chief of the Veteran Experience Office shares the benefit of taking advantage of the service. 

VA Whole Health Chart by VA.gov

O’Dell says by “Having a health coach this not only provides accountability but supports Veterans by encouraging them to attain the goals they set based on what matters most to them. ”  The coach is just one resource of the program, by Veterans downloading the Live Whole Health app they have 24/7 access to virtual assistance and information. The 

Health Coach appointments are available in person, through VA Video Connect, and by telephone. To learn more call 989- 497-2500 ext: 12771 or visit VA.gov

