Whole Health Coach services available at Veterans Affairs

Veterans Affairs offers health coaching services. A Whole Health Coach is a mentor whose job is to empower individuals to identify and achieve their health and wellness goals. They will work with Veterans one-on-one and in group settings. Sarah O’Dell, Assistant Chief of the Veteran Experience Office shares the benefit of taking advantage of the service.

O’Dell says by “Having a health coach this not only provides accountability but supports Veterans by encouraging them to attain the goals they set based on what matters most to them. ” The coach is just one resource of the program, by Veterans downloading the Live Whole Health app they have 24/7 access to virtual assistance and information. The

Health Coach appointments are available in person, through VA Video Connect, and by telephone. To learn more call 989- 497-2500 ext: 12771 or visit VA.gov