Spaulding Township Residents Told to Evacuate from Breached Dike
(Alpha Media file photo)
Some residents in Saginaw County’s Spaulding Township are being advised to evacuate as a dike along the Shiawassee River has been breached.
Officials say residents west of M-13 on Houlihan, Mower, Moore and Curtis should evacuate. Waters have receded from the Tittabawassee but have surged along the Saginaw River creating a bottleneck in Spaulding Township on the Shiawassee. The breach is occurring near Littlejohn Rd.
The Michigan National Guard has been called in to help with the evacuations and rescues.