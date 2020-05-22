      Weather Alert

Spaulding Township Residents Told to Evacuate from Breached Dike

Michael Percha
May 22, 2020 @ 7:57am
(Alpha Media file photo)

Some residents in Saginaw County’s Spaulding Township are being advised to evacuate as a dike along the Shiawassee River has been breached.

Officials say residents west of M-13 on Houlihan, Mower, Moore and Curtis should evacuate. Waters have receded from the Tittabawassee but have surged along the Saginaw River creating a bottleneck in Spaulding Township on the Shiawassee. The breach is occurring near Littlejohn Rd.

The Michigan National Guard has been called in to help with the evacuations and rescues.

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
100.5 FM Full Schedule
790 AM Full Schedule
Sports News