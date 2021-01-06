      Weather Alert

Spaulding Township Homicide Under Investigation

Ann Williams
Jan 6, 2021 @ 10:48am
source: Alpha Media Image Library

A 22-year-old man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in Saginaw County’s Spaulding Township Tuesday night. Residents called 911 after hearing the gunshots. Michigan State Police at the Tri-City Post are investigating the shooting death, which happened just after 10:00 p.m. on Wilkins near Elsie Street.

The victim has been identified as Jamel Lynn of Saginaw. State Police had no suspects and were asking anyone with information to contact the Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.

