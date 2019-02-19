Soup Cook Off Time!

Wednesday 2/20/19 is the big day! It’s our 2019 Soup Cook Off hosted by our co-sponsor, the Maytag Store, 3800 Tittabawassee Rd. The store provides cash prizes: $200 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place. Co-sponsor Pioneer Sugar provides aprons and other goodies for the contestants. The fun gets underway about 9:00 a.m., with judging at noon. Samples are provided once the winners have been announced. Come on out and watch a great cooking competition, we’d love to see you! http://www.themaytagstoreusa.com/
The Competitors:
Christy Horn of Saginaw
Easy Peasy Tomato Bisque
Kamryn Chasnis of Saginaw
Beef Noodle Soup
Cheryl Williams of Bay City
Old Time Lentil Soup
Joan Gerhardt of Saginaw
Smoked Salmon Soup
Ashley Monchilov of Caro
Shrimp & Corn Chowder
Tiffany Fiting of Brant
Award Winning White Chicken Chili
Laura La Torre of Dryden
Calico Bean & Andouille Sausage Soup with Toasted Johnnycake and Sour Cream
Jamie Ferguson of Saginaw
Cheesy Chicken and Rice Soup