Soup Cook Off Time!

Wednesday 2/20/19 is the big day! It’s our 2019 Soup Cook Off hosted by our co-sponsor, the Maytag Store, 3800 Tittabawassee Rd. The store provides cash prizes: $200 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place. Co-sponsor Pioneer Sugar provides aprons and other goodies for the contestants. The fun gets underway about 9:00 a.m., with judging at noon. Samples are provided once the winners have been announced. Come on out and watch a great cooking competition, we’d love to see you! http://www.themaytagstoreusa.com/

The Competitors:

Christy Horn of Saginaw

Easy Peasy Tomato Bisque

Kamryn Chasnis of Saginaw

Beef Noodle Soup

Cheryl Williams of Bay City

Old Time Lentil Soup

Joan Gerhardt of Saginaw

Smoked Salmon Soup

Ashley Monchilov of Caro

Shrimp & Corn Chowder

Tiffany Fiting of Brant

Award Winning White Chicken Chili

Laura La Torre of Dryden

Calico Bean & Andouille Sausage Soup with Toasted Johnnycake and Sour Cream