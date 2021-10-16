SNAP Benefits Offline Saturday Night for Upgrades

SNAP food benefits for Michigan residents will not be available on Bridge cards for a brief period starting Saturday, October 16 at 11:00 p.m.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is conducting an upgrade to the system to improve access to food and cash assistance. A new mobile app is being rolled out as the system is handed off to Fidelity Information Systems of Florida, which is the new electronic benefit transfer provider for Michigan.
The cards will be usable again at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, October 17. During that time, SNAP benefits, food assistance, WIC and cash assistance benefits will not be available.
MDHHS expects a smooth transition.