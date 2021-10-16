      Weather Alert

SNAP Benefits Offline Saturday Night for Upgrades

Michael Percha
Oct 16, 2021 @ 1:00pm

SNAP food benefits for Michigan residents will not be available on Bridge cards for a brief period starting Saturday, October 16 at 11:00 p.m.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is conducting an upgrade to the system to improve access to food and cash assistance. A new mobile app is being rolled out as the system is handed off to Fidelity Information Systems of Florida, which is the new electronic benefit transfer provider for Michigan.

The cards will be usable again at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, October 17. During that time, SNAP benefits, food assistance, WIC and cash assistance benefits will not be available.

MDHHS expects a smooth transition.

Popular Posts
Two Young People Killed In Collision
Kochville Township Shooting Kills One
Two Men Arrested Following Shooting at Internet Cafe
Man Sentenced to Prison for Sexually Assaulting Teen
Man Hospitalized After Saginaw Township Crash
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On