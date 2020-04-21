Shooting Death Under Investigation in Mt. Pleasant
Mt. Pleasant Police are investigating a fatal shooting. It happened about 6:00 p.m. Monday at the Campus Habitat apartments on Edgewood Drive. Officers found 21-year-old Raven Edelen of Wyoming, Michigan dead at the scene.
After interviewing witnesses, officers were able to identify a suspect, who arrrested. He was expected to be formally charged on Tuesday.
Mt. Pleasant Police ask anyone with information about this case to call their anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111.
Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including the Mid-Michigan Investigative Narcotics Team, Michigan State Police, CMU police and
the Isabella County Sheriff’s department.