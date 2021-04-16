      Weather Alert

Shaheen Development Starts Construction of New Medical Facility in Saginaw

Michael Percha
Apr 16, 2021 @ 8:05am
(photo courtesy of Saginaw Future)

Saginaw based Shaheen Development is in the process of constructing a new medical facility within the city.

The facility will be located at the former John Moore school, at 700 Court St., across from the Saginaw County Courthouse. The $6.5 million dollar project is expected to create about 40 jobs. The city of Saginaw and Saginaw Future assisted with a Brownfield plan for the project, which included nearly $1 million for remediation of the site, including demolition and asbestos removal.

Popular Posts
Ground Broken for Garber Courts Renovation in Saginaw
Minibike Driver Dies from Saginaw Township Crash
Ojibway Island Closed Again Due to Large Disorderly Crowds, COVID
Car Hits Saginaw Business, Starts Fire; Driver Flees
School Districts Compromise COVID-19 Pauses as Parents Push Back
Sports News