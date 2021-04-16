Shaheen Development Starts Construction of New Medical Facility in Saginaw
(photo courtesy of Saginaw Future)
Saginaw based Shaheen Development is in the process of constructing a new medical facility within the city.
The facility will be located at the former John Moore school, at 700 Court St., across from the Saginaw County Courthouse. The $6.5 million dollar project is expected to create about 40 jobs. The city of Saginaw and Saginaw Future assisted with a Brownfield plan for the project, which included nearly $1 million for remediation of the site, including demolition and asbestos removal.