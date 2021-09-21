Seven Digit Phone Dialing for Local Calls Ends October 24 in 989 Area Code

Starting October 24, residents of Southeast Michigan in the 989 area code will no longer be able to dial only seven digits to make local phone calls.
All local calls will require the caller to dial the area code as well. On and after that date, any calls made with only seven numbers will not go through. Residents are asked to ensure automatic dialing numbers are updated to reflect the area code. Technology using auto dialing include life safety systems, V-O-I-P and P-B-X systems, electronic phone sets, alarm and security systems, and more.
The change comes as the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Hotelier implements it’s new three digit number: 9-8-8. The number will no go into effect until July 16, 2022, so anyone in need of the service should still call 1 (800) 273-TALK until then.