Security Cameras Upgraded at Saginaw City Hall

wsgw file photo

Security at Saginaw City Hall has been upgraded with the installation of new high tech cameras. The previous analog security cameras have been replaced with high definition Internet Protocol cameras. Cameras have also been placed in more locations, both inside and outside the building.

City officials say the new cameras provide better and faster images, making city hall safer and more secure for employees and citizens. Saginaw also plans lighting enhancements at city hall, new doors for the east and west entrances, plus more cameras in the Public Works building.

