Sebewaing Man Arrested for 13th Drunk Driving Offence
(source: Michigan State Police)
A Sebewaing man was arrested last week for drunk driving, his 13th such arrest.
State Police troopers responded Thursday, December 3 to Liken and Berger roads in Tuscola County’s Akron Township to find an unoccupied vehicle in a ditch. Police found the owner of the vehicle, 53-year-old Robert Elias, at his home. He was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Elias allegedly became combative with the police, breaking the windshield of the patrol vehicle and kicking the steering wheel. No troopers were injured.
Elias is charged with assaulting, resisting, or obstructing police, felonious assault, malicious destruction of property, and operating while intoxicated, which is the 13th time he’s been charged with drunk driving. Several of his prior arrests have included prison time. He was last released from prison October 23.