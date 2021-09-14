School Districts Make Policy Adjustments Related to COVID-19

After a school board decision this week to require masks in Saginaw Township Schools, the same is being done in the Swan Valley District.While Saginaw Township will require students and staff to mask up starting September 20th, Swan Valley’s mask policy was to start Wednesday, September 15.
In a message to families in the district issued Tuesday, Superintendent Mat McRae said there have been 14 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. His message went on to say that the mask mandate is to try and prevent further spread and continue in-person learning: “The next step may be to return to full virtual learning, which is what some other districts have chosen to do. Of course, we do not want this to happen.”
Meanwhile, St. Charles Schools are pausing in-person instruction and switching to remote classes at the high school only, until September 24th. Superintendent Michael Decker said as of Tuesday, there were 26 positive cases among students at the high school, requiring a lot of time and staff dedicated to contact tracing.
Saginaw Public Schools started the year with a mask mandate. Superintendent Ramont Roberts told Saginaw school board last week there hadn’t been any major problems so far with COVID-19.