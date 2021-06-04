Saginaw’s Splash Park Reopens

Saginaw’s Splash Park, in the Frank N. Andersen Celebration Park, 1830 Fordney Street, will be open this weekend with limited hours, just in time for the expected hot weather. The Splash Park will be open Friday, June 4, from noon to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 5, noon to
6:00 p.m. Hours remain limited while the city continues hiring Celebration Park Coordinators for the Splash Park.
“We are hopeful that we can expand the weekly hours to at least three days a week, however at this time the hours are limited due to staffing. We understand that many families look forward to this free outdoor activity every summer. After being closed throughout 2020, it’s exciting to reopen the park and offer our citizens one of the most enjoyable outdoor recreational experiences in our area.” Phil Karwat, Director of Public Services.
Residents who visit Celebration Park can enjoy a fun, free recreational experience in a safe and accessible environment for people of all ages and abilities. There are bathrooms and changing areas on site for guests. The Splash Park also has a pool wheelchair available for use to offer greater accessibility for children with disabilities.
The 2021 summer season will feature amenities such as boulder climbing structures of various sizes within the existing playscape area. The park also has sidewalks and paths for walking, and benches in scenic locations along the way. A pavilion area is available for picnics or summer celebrations.
Updates regarding the opening of Saginaw’s parks will be available on the City of Saginaw website www.saginaw-mi.com and on the City’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/cityofsaginawgovernment