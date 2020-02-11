Saginaw’s Rib Shack Restaurant Demolished
The Rib Shack, after a May 2019 fire (photo by Ann Williams)
Saginaw’s Rib Shack barbecue restaurant, which was severely damaged in a fire last year, won’t be reopening. MLive reports the building, at 1801 East Genesee, has been torn down. At the time of the fire, owners thought they would rebuild, but necessary repairs were too extensive.
The Rib Shack was in business for more than 40 years, and was run by the same family over generations. MLive reports the family intends to continue selling its barbecue sauce at Jacks Fruit and Meat Market.