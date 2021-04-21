Saginaw Woman Arrested for Driving Vehicle Into Another Woman
An argument between two Saginaw on Monday, April 19 ended with one in jail and another in the hospital with severe injuries.
Police say the women were arguing at the Blue Diamond liquor store on Cumberland Dr. Following the argument, the 18-year-old suspect left the store and waited in her van for the other woman to come out. Police say when the victim exited the store, the suspect drove her van into the woman, pinning her against the building. The suspect then drove off. She was later arrested on Vestry Dr. on charges of assault with intent to murder.
The victim was taken to Covenant Healthcare where police say she may have to have her leg amputated. The suspect is awaiting arraignment on formal charges.