      Weather Alert

Saginaw Water Bills to Increase for Lead Water Line Replacement

Michael Percha
Nov 14, 2019 @ 7:01am
(Alpha Media file photo)

Saginaw is set to begin a massive lead water line replacement project, resulting in higher water bills for residents.

Under the updated state Lead and Copper Rule, the city will have about 20 years to replace the lines in a Multi-Year Lead Service Line Replacement Program. The city will begin with around 16,000 two-inch service lines, though more may be replaced if the city finds them during the course of the program. Replacement of the lines will ramp up in 2021.

The estimated cost of the program is around $50-60 million. The average monthly water bill is expected to increase from $27.33 in 2019 to $36.65 by 2022. Visit the city website for more information.

Popular Posts
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
The Success Of Bay City's Uptown Project Has Developers Looking To The East
100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.COM: Programming Changes
Sports News