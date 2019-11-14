Saginaw Water Bills to Increase for Lead Water Line Replacement
(Alpha Media file photo)
Saginaw is set to begin a massive lead water line replacement project, resulting in higher water bills for residents.
Under the updated state Lead and Copper Rule, the city will have about 20 years to replace the lines in a Multi-Year Lead Service Line Replacement Program. The city will begin with around 16,000 two-inch service lines, though more may be replaced if the city finds them during the course of the program. Replacement of the lines will ramp up in 2021.
The estimated cost of the program is around $50-60 million. The average monthly water bill is expected to increase from $27.33 in 2019 to $36.65 by 2022. Visit the city website for more information.