Saginaw VA Provides Suicide Prevention Resources to Veterans

Source: Aleda E. Lutz Medical Center

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will be working throughout the month of September to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

A new national public service campaign called “Don’t Wait, Speak Out” will help direct veterans to a wide range of suicide prevention resources through the VA’s website. In honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center will be attending various community events and activities in September, and is also working alongside Saginaw Valley State University to plan a special event sometime in October.

The VA says that these programs are part of a 10-year strategy to end veteran suicide.