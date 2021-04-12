Saginaw Township Police Investigating Crash Involving Minibike
(source: Saginaw Township Police)
A Saginaw man is in serious condition after crashing into a pickup truck with a minibike.
Police say the crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. Monday, April 12 in Saginaw Township on Gratiot Rd. near Saint Andrews Rd. The 20-year-old man was heading east on Gratiot when a Dodge Ram, driven by a 21-year-old Saginaw Township resident, was turning west onto Gratiot from Saint Andrews. The minibike, which did not have a headlight, struck the side of the truck.
The man suffered several fractures and was taken to a local hospital. Police are investigating the crash.