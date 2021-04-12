      Weather Alert

Saginaw Township Police Investigating Crash Involving Minibike

Michael Percha
Apr 12, 2021 @ 9:17am
(source: Saginaw Township Police)
(source: Saginaw Township Police)

A Saginaw man is in serious condition after crashing into a pickup truck with a minibike.

Police say the crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. Monday, April 12 in Saginaw Township on Gratiot Rd. near Saint Andrews Rd. The 20-year-old man was heading east on Gratiot when a Dodge Ram, driven by a 21-year-old Saginaw Township resident, was turning west onto Gratiot from Saint Andrews. The minibike, which did not have a headlight, struck the side of the truck.

The man suffered several fractures and was taken to a local hospital. Police are investigating the crash.

Popular Posts
Man Shot While Walking Down the Street in Saginaw
Ground Broken for Garber Courts Renovation in Saginaw
Felon Arrested in Tuscola County
Kawkawlin Township Man Arraigned on Child Porn Charges
Saginaw County Extends State Of Emergency
Sports News