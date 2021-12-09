      Weather Alert

Saginaw Township Manager Resigns

Michael Percha
Dec 9, 2021 @ 8:50am
Saginaw Township Hall (WSGW file photo)

After only 17 months on the job, Saginaw Township Manager James Wickman has resigned.

Wickman became the township manager in June 2020 after the retirement of former manager Rob Grose. He has served the township through a majority of the coronavirus pandemic. His last day was Friday, December 3.

However, when WSGW reached out to township officials to determine his reason for leaving the position, we were told only that it was a personnel matter and received no further comment. Brian Rombalski, the Assistant Township Manager, is now acting as interim township manager until a replacement can be found.

