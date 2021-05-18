      Weather Alert

Saginaw Township Homicide Suspect Sought

Ann Williams
May 18, 2021 @ 5:40pm
source: Saginaw Township Police

Saginaw Township Police are looking for a suspect in the death of a 29-year-old woman found Tuesday afternoon in an apartment at 170 Camelot. A relative of the victim gave police a description of  the vehicle he might be driving, and a Saginaw County Sheriff deputy spotted an unoccupied vehicle matching the description on the Zilwaukee Bridge about 1:00 p.m.

Law enforcement personnel have been searching that area for the suspect. He’s been identified as 33-year-old Aaron Christopher Pittman. He’s a black, about 6 feet tall and 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing a read t-shirt, blue jeans and a blue head wrap. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Contact Saginaw Township Police 989-793-2310, or Central Dispatch (911) if you have any information.

