Saginaw Township Community Schools Adopt New Mask Rules

Saginaw Township Community Schools is updating its mask mandate policies starting Monday, November 15.
The township school board voted unanimously on the changes Monday, November 8. Now the resolution reads:
For grades 9-12, should the total number of new weekly COVID cases drop below 10 for students and staff within the district for three consecutive weeks, STCS shall rescind the mask mandate and follow the district’s August 16, 2021, “strongly recommend and encourage” masking guidance.
For grades 9-12, should the total number of new weekly COVID cases exceed 20 for students and staff within the district for three consecutive weeks, STCS shall follow the district’s September 13, 2021, mask mandate.
For all other time periods, students in grades 9-12 as well as staff and administrators who file a consent form to be drafted by the administration may be exempted from the masking requirement beginning November 15, 2021.
The new rules apply district wide, and not just to individual schools. Pre-K to 8th grade students will continue masking no matter the number of cases in the districts until January 5. They will adopt the new rules following that date.