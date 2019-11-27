Saginaw Township Bennigan’s Closes
source: bennigans.com
The Bennigan’s restaurant in Saginaw Township has closed its doors. The restaurant, at 3095 Tittabawassee Rd. had announced that it’s last day of business would be Wednesday, Nov. 27, with plans to close for the last time that night. However, a power outage in the area early Wednesday forced an earlier closing time.
The owner, Inspired Concepts in Mt. Pleasant, still owns a Bennigan’s there, at 2424 S. Mission, which is said to be the last in Michigan.