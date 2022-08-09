Saginaw to Receive $3Million for Riverfront Development

l-r Herb Spence (Saginaw Downtown Development Authority), Congressman Dan Kildee, Saginaw County Chamber President Veronica Horn, Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore (photo by Ann Williams)

Saginaw is in line to receive a $3 million federal grant to help with riverfront development. Congressman Dan Kildee joined community leaders Tuesday to announce the funding, which would help put infrastructure in place and prepare potential sites along the river for new development.

“Congressman Kildee understands the importance of redeveloping our urban core, particularly our downtown and riverfront. Bringing residents, businesses, and students downtown has been one of our key economic development goals, and we are thankful to Congressman Kildee for his recognition and dedication to that goal and the City of Saginaw,” said Tim Morales, City Manager, city of Saginaw. “Ultimately, we want to grow our downtown, increase interest and activity in our neighborhoods, and increase our population. Funding for infrastructure development downtown will lead the way for large scale economic development in our community.”