Saginaw Survey Seeks Residents Input on Federal Stimulus Funds

The City of Saginaw would like residents to provide their input on the use of $52 million in federal funding that the City will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act legislation.
City administration encourages the community to focus on recovery goals when completing the survey. The intended outcome is to align the community goals with the City Council’s strategic goals and objectives. These goals include: responding to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality; responding to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers; and making necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
The survey can be found on the city of Saginaw website and must be submitted by September 7. Paper copies are also available at the City Clerk’s office in the City Hall at 1315 S. Washington Ave. The input received from residents will be presented at the upcoming Strategic Planning Session September 17.