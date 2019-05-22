Saginaw Splash Park Opening Delayed

Saginaw’s Splash Park in the Frank N. Andersen Celebration Park won’t be opening for the Memorial Day weekend as it usually does. The opening has been delayed due to cooler temperatures and frequent rain this spring, which has delayed some necessary repairs to sections of the splash pad. The repairs are now underway, and are expected to be finished within the next few weeks.

The city is also hiring park attendants at Celebration Park for the summer season. You can find more information on those positions and other summer jobs with the city of Saginaw by visiting the city website: www.saginaw-mi.com.

Updates on the Splash Park opening will also be posted there, as well as the city’s Facebook page.