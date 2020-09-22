Saginaw Receives Grant to Enhance Voting Process
(Alpha Media file photo)
The City of Saginaw has received a grant to support safe a elections process. The grant, worth just over $400,000, comes from the nonpartisan Center for Tech and Civic Life, through its COVID-19 Response Grants Program. The money can be used toward a variety of services that cities are responsible for when funding and administering elections.
Saginaw will use the money to expand voter education and outreach, recruit and train poll workers, support absentee voting and increase safety protocols at polling locations to protect officials and voters from COVID-19. The grant will also allow the city to extend hours at the clerk’s office until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, starting October 14, and provide hazard pay for poll workers to ensure sufficient staffing. The city also plans to add more drop boxes for returning absentee ballots and purchase equipment to hire temporary staff to help process absentee ballots and applications.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged local governments to administer safe and secure elections,” said Saginaw City Clerk Janet Santos. “We are grateful for the Center for Tech and Civic Live for granting our city this funding to continue to provide a smooth, safe voting process for Saginaw voters that inspires confidence.”
“This year, our Election Division is facing an unprecedented challenge. This grant from the CTCL is providing support to our Saginaw election officials so no voter is required to make a choice between their health and ability to vote” said Saginaw Mayor Floyd Klock.
Contact the Saginaw City Clerk’s office at (989)759-1480, press 6, Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., for questions regarding the upcoming election, voter registration and absentee ballots.