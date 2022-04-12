      Weather Alert

Saginaw Police Taking Zero Tolerance Approach to Street Racing, ATV Use

Ann Williams
Apr 12, 2022 @ 11:10am
source: Saginaw Police Dept.

As the weather warms up, Saginaw Police want to get ahead of the problem of street racing and illegal All Terrain Vehicle use in the city.

They’re reminding residents that the use of ATV’s , go-carts or any non-street legal motorized vehicle is illegal in Saginaw city limits. Street racing is also illegal and could lead to misdemeanor or felony charges for reckless driving.

The Saginaw Police Department said it’s taking a zero tolerance approach and swift enforcement action.Violators could face a range of penalties including jail time.

