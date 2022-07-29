Saginaw Police Make Arrest in Most Recent Homicide

Saginaw Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of 64-year-old Ricky Levon Terrell. His body was found in the driveway of 1921 North Bond early Wednesday morning. Police say he had been hit by a vehicle and died from his injuries.
A felony warrant for open murder was obtained late Friday afternoon. The suspect was in the Saginaw County jail and was expected to be arraigned this weekend.
“I’d like to commend our road patrol officers and detectives who collaboratively worked on this case right away to come to this end result. We may be understaffed here but our men and women work their tails off to keep our streets safe,” said Detective/Sergeant Oscar Lopez.