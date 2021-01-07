      Weather Alert

Saginaw Police Looking for Suspect in Store Altercation, Shooting

Michael Percha
Jan 7, 2021 @ 7:56am
A 52-year-old woman was arrested in Saginaw Tuesday, January 5 after an altercation at the Babel Food Market at 2321 Webber St.

Police say the woman and a man were in the store around 1:15 p.m. when the man got into a dispute with another customer. A third man, 30 years old, intervened in the dispute. The woman and first man left after the one who intervened and followed him in their vehicle.

Police say the first man fired a number of shots from a handgun at the other man’s vehicle, striking it at least once. The victim was not shot but crashed his vehicle attempting to escape the gunfire. The suspects fled the scene.

Police arrested the woman later that day but are still searching for the shooter. Charges against the woman are pending.

