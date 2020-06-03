      Weather Alert

Saginaw NAACP to Hold Community Challenge Rally

Michael Percha
Jun 3, 2020 @ 8:48am
Protesters teaching their children about equality (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

The Saginaw branch of the NAACP is hosting a community challenge rally Thursday, June 4 in response to the death of George Floyd.

Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police have sparked protests nationwide, often resulting in violence and riots. The NAACP is issuing a challenge to Saginaw community leaders, clergy, educators, private sector representatives and more to make a concerted effort to eliminate racial discrimination. The rally will also focus on steps to take once the protesting is over.

The event will take place at 4:00 p.m. at the front entrance to Saginaw City Hall at 1315 S. Washington Ave.

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
100.5 FM Full Schedule
790 AM Full Schedule
Sports News