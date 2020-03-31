      Breaking News
Saginaw Manufacturer Making Face Masks, Gowns From Plastic

Michael Percha
Mar 31, 2020 @ 11:42am

The Saginaw based Duro-Last company is joining the fight to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by manufacturing much needed personal protective equipment for hospitals and other health care providers.

The company is the world’s largest manufacturer of custom-fabricated, thermoplastic roofing systems. It has devised a way to fabricate and manufacture isolation gowns and face masks. The gowns are made from flexible PVC, making them water and fluid-repellant. The masks are washable and reusable, made from polyester and PVC.

The company has gone from prototype to production to delivery in one week.

