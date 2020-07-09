Saginaw Helps Residents With “Census On the Go”
(Alpha Media file photo)
The City of Saginaw is helping residents take 10 minutes to complete the 2020 US Census.
In an effort to encourage and assist residents who wish to complete the census, the city is hosting various “Census On The Go” awareness events throughout the month. At each event, local volunteers and city staff members will be available to assist citizens who wish to complete the online census with computers available to access the my2020census.gov website.
While at the events, participants can enjoy a free lunch from favorite food truck vendors. There will also be free giveaways like T-shirts, cups, tote bags and more for residents who participate. To insure the safety of staff and citizens, hand sanitizers and disinfectants will be available for computer use, and participants are asked to wear an appropriate face covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
The events take place at the following locations:
- Friday, July 17, 11 am – 1 pm First Ward Community Center at 1410 N. 12th Street
- Thursday, July 23, 5:30 – 6:30 pm Bliss Park Pavilion
- Friday, July 24, 11 am – 1 pm Saginaw CAC at 2824 Perkins
- Friday, July 31, 11 am – 1 pm Houghton Jones Neighborhood Resource Center at 1708 Johnson