Saginaw Forms Collaborative to Assist Water Customers Facing Shutoff

The City of Saginaw has teamed up with several agencies to help water customers facing shutoff. Saginaw Neighborhood Services and Inspections Director John Stemple said city leaders realized a lot of people were struggling when they resumed water shutoffs earlier this month, after a long moratorium during the pandemic. He said the city has more than $100,000 in Federal Cares Act funding they plan to use to help water customers in need.
Members of the city’s Utility Payment Assistance Collaborative, which includes staff from the United Way, First Ward Community Center and the Community Action Committee, will be on hand at Saginaw City Hall from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week to help customers apply. Those who can’t attend may also call 2-1-1, the city water department or any of the agencies in the collaborative.
Stemple said about 3 percent of Saginaw’s 18,000 water customers are facing shutoff. A protest against the shutoffs was held at city hall Monday afternoon.