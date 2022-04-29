Saginaw Fire Department to Host Car Seat Safety Checkup Event This Weekend

The Saginaw Fire Department is partnering with Covenant HealthCare and Safe Kids Worldwide to host s Car Seat Safety Checkup Event on from Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Saginaw Fire Department headquarters, located at 801 Federal.
Saginaw Fire Department staff who are nationally certified technicians will educate citizens and ensure their car seat is fitted and installed correctly. Citizens will be able to learn the importance of child safety seats, what type of safety seat is appropriate for the individual child, when they should switch to a new seat, and how long the child should remain in a safety seat. No appointment is necessary.
“We teach them how to properly install their car seat, and then we always ask them to do the installation themselves—we want them to learn,” said Fire Chief Tom Raines. “That way, if they move the car seat to another vehicle, they know how to do it.”
According to Safe Kids, road injuries are the leading cause of preventable deaths and injuries to children in the United States. If used correctly, child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71%. Over 50% of car seats are used incorrectly or installed incorrectly.
The Fire Department will also offer free fire extinguisher training with their new state-of-the-art simulator. There will also be tours of the fire station for anyone who is interested.
“It’s a service that we’re thrilled to provide to our citizens,” said Fire Chief Tom Raines. “We enjoy events like these where we can open up our station and meet with citizens. It’s all about keeping our homes and our children safe.”