Saginaw Diocese Members to Participate in March for Life

(photo by Michael Percha)
(photo by Michael Percha)

About 250 members of the Diocese of Saginaw are on their way to Washington, D.C.

Adults and high school students will participate in the March for Life this weekend, joining hundreds of thousands of other people from all faiths to raise awareness of the abortion issue, which has been legal nationwide since the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision in 1973. The members believe life is sacred “from womb to tomb” and the decision should be overturned.

The theme of this year’s march is Unique from Day One: Pro-Life is Pro-Science. March organizers say science is behind the pro-life movement, claiming as science and technology progress, they strengthen evidence life begins at conception.

(l-r) Sacred Heart Academy junior Molly Yonker, youth minister Justin Rose and sophomore Michael Zanoni (photo by Michael Percha)

The diocese members left the morning of Thursday, January 17. They will spend about three days in the nation’s capitol. Aside from the march, the group plans on visiting some national monuments and museums while in the capitol and will return Saturday.

