Saginaw County to Decide Animal Control Center Location
Saginaw County's current animal care center. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)
The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners meets Monday, January 27 to discuss a location for the new animal control center.
A two-year decision making process should come to a close as commissioners meet in a special session at 4:00 p.m. The new facility was first approved by voters in 2018 with a .425 mill tax levy to pay for the construction and operation of the center. The project is expected to cost around $11.7 million.
About 30 sites were originally under consideration and officials have narrowed that decision down to two, which will be decided upon at the meeting. None of the sites have been named.
Saginaw City officials hope the location will be within city limits, citing the city’s location and the business it provides to the current facility at 1312 Gratiot Ave.