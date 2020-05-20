Saginaw County To Be Affected By Edenville Dam Failure
(Alpha Media file photo)
At 5:43 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, Midland County Central Dispatch reported the failure of the Edenville Dam, prompting evacuation orders for Edenville and Sanford and most of the county along the Tittabawassee River.
At 7:07 p.m. Central Dispatch reported structural collapse of the Sanford Dam was imminent.
A flash flood warning is in effect until 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20.
In Saginaw County, emergency management officials advise residents along the Tittabawassee River in Tittabawassee, Thomas and Saginaw townships, plus residents of the Freeland Mobile Home Park and the Robin Meadows, Thornberry and Creston areas of Tittabawassee Township to make plans for a rapid increase in floodwaters.
The Freeland, Tittabawassee and State St. bridges over the river are closed.
Temporary shelters are being set up at:
- Freeland High School – 8250 Webster
- Saginaw Township Center Courts – 3320 N. Center Rd.
- Hemlock High School – 733 N. Hemlock
- Swan Valley High School – 8400 O’Hearn
For further updates, follow your local media outlets or visit the Saginaw County Emergency Management Facebook page.