Saginaw County Man Arraigned on Murder Charges in Isabella County

Michael Percha
Jul 23, 2020 @ 8:48am
The death of a Mt. Pleasant man on July 15 has led to murder charges for a man from Saginaw County.

33-year-old Chad Kuzma was shot to death at a residence at 505 S. Bradley St. and a 25-year-old man was wounded by a gunshot. The second man was taken to a local hospital, treated and released.

Police arrested another man, 25-year-old Charles Reid after the investigation. Reid is charged with open murder, assault with intent to commit murder, felony firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. He’s being held in the Isabella County Jail on a $1.6 million bond.

