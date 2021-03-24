      Weather Alert

Saginaw County Health Department Hosting Mass Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic in Frankenmuth

Ann Williams
Mar 24, 2021 @ 2:45pm
The Saginaw County Health Department is hosting a mass drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic by appointment only on Thursday, March 25. It’s scheduled from  9:00 a,m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Harvey Kern Pavilion in Frankenmuth.

This clinic is for residents of Saginaw County who are 50 and older, regardless of health status, and those 16-49 year of age with underlying health conditions. This will be a Johnson & Johnson one-dose clinic.

There are still appointment openings in the early afternoon. Those who are eligible may call 771-1010 today (Thursday, March 24) to try to get an appointment slot while they last.

 

