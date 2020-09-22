Saginaw County, Flint Township Receive Federal Funding for Police Programs
(Alpha Media file photo)
Congressman Dan Kildee announced nearly $200,000 in federal grants to help fund programs designed to reduce crime and improve criminal justice initiatives in mid-Michigan.
Saginaw County received $53,980 from the U.S. Department of Justice through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program. The JAG program provides federal funding for local initiatives to reduce criminal activity including officer training, mental health programs, crime victim support and witness programs. Funds may also be used for drug and gang task forces, crime prevention and domestic violence programs and other initiatives aimed at reducing crime.
Flint Township also received $144,215.