Saginaw County Animal Cruelty Case Under Investigation
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Saginaw County Animal Care and Control along with multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency personnel have executed search warrants at two Saginaw area homes in the past two days as part of an animal cruelty complaint.
Officials said 44 dogs in all were seized–18 from one home and 26 from the other. Saginaw County Animal Care and Control said their shelter veterinarian was assessing the medical needs of all the dogs.
No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.