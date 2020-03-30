Saginaw Community Foundation Providing Small Business Relief
The Saginaw Community Foundation is donating $300,000 dollars to help provide financial support to small businesses in Saginaw County.
The contribution, which comes from the foundation’s Investing for Community Impact Fund, will support Saginaw Future’s efforts through the Michigan Small Business Relief Program. Eligible Saginaw County small businesses include a company in an industry outlined in Executive Order 2020-20, or any subsequent Executive Order of similar intent (EO), or demonstrates it is otherwise affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The funds received may be used for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business.
Eligibility requirements include:
- Provides support to impacted employees, is located in a downtown district or high impact corridor or has 50 employees or less, or is a company that provides services to companies outlined in the EO and requires additional employees to support companies or employees impacted by EO
- The company has 50 employees or less
- The company needs working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business, and
- The company demonstrates it was profitable prior to March 16, 2020
- The company is able to demonstrate an income loss as a result of the EO, or the COVID-19 outbreak
The application closes Wednesday, April 1 at 5:00 p.m. The review process will begin on April 2, and all decisions regarding funding will be announced by April 6 at 5:00 p.m. To apply, visit https://form.jotform.com/200847960210147.
For more information, call Cassi Miller at (989) 717-4045 or email questions@saginawfuture.com.