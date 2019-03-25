Richland Township Officer Passes Away

A former Saginaw Township police sergeant died unexpectedly at his home Sunday, March 24 from unknown causes.

53-year-old John Sadowski retired from the department last year after 25 years of service, earning recognition several times over his career, culminating in a Lifetime Meritorious Service Award. He first began his law enforcement career in 1990 with the Saginaw Police Department. He joined the Richland Township Police Department last September on a part-time basis. The department made the announcement of his death on its Facebook page.

Sadowski is survived by his wife and two teenage children. The Richland Township PD is asking the community to remember them in their prayers.