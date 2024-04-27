Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for new Ronald McDonald Family Room at Covenant Hospital

This new space on the second floor of Covenant Harrison building is reserved for NICU and PICU families who have a child staying for an extended amount of time. The project was made possible with funds from several partners including the Frankenmuth Auto Fest. Tony D’anna of the Frankenmuth Auto Fest says they along with the McNally Family Foundation, Covenant Healthcare Foundation, the D’Anna Family and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid- Michigan were all able to make this project come to reality.

The Ronald McDonald Family Room McDonald Foundation along with local sponsorship has opened a Ronald McDonald Family Room at Covenant Hospital….The living room consists of several sleeping rooms, two full bathrooms, a kitchen, two quite spaces for privacy and a living room area.

Carolyn Hurts is the Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald Foundation the region talks about what the next step is before opening completely. “We are in the works of hiring a full time employee to assist in the Ronald McDonald Living Room and help families navigate the space and their time here. Also reaching out to for volunteers to help support the full time employee.”

For more information about how to volunteer, sponsor or uses the room space visit rmhmm.org

Photos: Christiana Malacara