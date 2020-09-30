Reps. Kildee, Moolenaar Announce $25 Million Federal Grant to Repair Flood-Damaged Roads
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee of Flint and Republican Congressman John Moolenaar of Midland have announced the Michigan Department of Transportation will receive a more than $25 million federal grant for the repair and reconstruction of federal highways, roads and bridges that were damaged by the Edenville and Sanford Dam failures after severe rainfall in May.
The federal grant is from the Emergency Relief program within the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration, which distributes funds to states for the repair or reconstruction of federal highways and roads that have had serious damage as a result of natural disasters. MDOT estimates damage at 70 locations on federal roadways due the dam failures.
“I am proud to announce this substantial federal grant to repair roads and bridges across mid-Michigan damaged by the devastating flooding and dam failure,” said Congressman Kildee. “This investment is critical to restoring Michigan’s infrastructure to what it was before the emergency. I will continue to work to bring federal resources back to the state,” Congressman Kildee said.
“This funding from the federal government will help rebuild the roads and bridges damaged by the May flooding and make it easier for residents to visit their neighbors and local businesses. It also means a lot to the state, and local communities, because the costs of this disaster have exceeded the resources they have,” said Congressman Moolenaar.
In June 2020, Kildee and Moolenaar led a bipartisan letter from Michigan’s congressional delegation in urging the Trump Administration to declare a Major Disaster for Michigan for the Counties of Midland, Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco and Saginaw.