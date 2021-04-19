      Weather Alert

Remember to Check Midland Yard Sign Rules, City Asks

Michael Percha
Apr 19, 2021 @ 9:00am
source: City of Midland

The city of Midland is reminding residents to check the rules regarding yard signs.

As the weather warms, some people will be advertising yard, garage and rummage sales. Rules and regulations regarding signs are on the city website in codes and ordinances. Citations may be issued for not following the ordinances. Signs placed in restricted areas may be removed and disposed of by city personnel.

For more information, contact the Midland Building Department at (989) 837-3383.

